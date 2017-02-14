Boise Police asks city to accept $200,000 from Office of Highway Safety

The Boise City Council will review tonight a resolution that would allow Boise Police to accept more than $200,000 in reimbursement from the Idaho Transportation Department.
ITD is set to reimburse the Boise Police Department more than $200,000 for overtime and regular hours used by officers when policing its roads. The money stems from the fiscal year 2017 Traffic Enforcement Mobilization Agreement.
ITD’s Office of Highway Safety has awarded a total of $203,950 to Boise Police.
If approved, the resolution would also allow the police department to accept, if granted, the $79,950 it applied for to fund for additional traffic enforcement projects.
