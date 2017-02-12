Ontario man killed in motorcycle-pickup crash

An Ontario man was killed in a Saturday morning crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck near New Plymouth, according to an Idaho State Police press release.
Around 11:30 a.m., 77-year-old Henry Guilford, of Payette, was driving westbound on US 30 in a 1992 Ford F-150. Brandon Schon, of Ontario, was driving eastbound on the highway on a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Guilford made a left turn onto SW 2nd Avenue and was struck by Schon’s motorcycle, according to the release.
Schon, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. It’s not clear whether Guilford suffered any injuries.
According to the release, Guilford was not wearing a seat belt, and Schon was not wearing a helmet. An ISP investigation is ongoing.
Comments