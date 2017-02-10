Weiser River floods south bank with water and ice

Displaced residents watch ice and water flood the area near their homes Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 in Weiser. The Weiser River, jammed with ice, overflowed early Friday morning, flooding areas south of the river near Cove and Couper roads. Homes in the area have been evacuated.
The Weiser River, jammed with ice, overflowed early Friday morning Feb. 10, 2017, flooding areas south of the river near Cove and Couper roads. Homes in the area have been evacuated.
Idaho Gov. Butch Otter and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, right, say they witnessed devastation after touring the Washington County area by helicopter along the state border near Weiser Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. The Weiser River, jammed with ice, overflowed early Friday morning, flooding homes and farmland along the south bank.
Flood water from the Weiser River covers US 95 just south of Weiser. The Weiser River, jammed with ice, overflowed early Friday morning Feb. 10, 2017.
The bridge along US 95 leading into Weiser was closed Friday Feb. 10, 2017 due to ice jams and nearby flooding.
