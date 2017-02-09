Alleged thief flees police, breaks into subdivision

Garden City Police arrested Thursday the man who attempted to steal $861 worth of merchandise from Wal-Mart before fleeing police, breaking through a subdivision fence and hiding under a car.
Jason Van Douglas is accused of filling a shopping cart full of merchandise at the Garden City Wal-Mart, at 7319 W. State St., and leaving without paying. When confronted, Douglas refused to stop and ran from an officer.
He ran north through the parking lot and across State Street in heavy traffic. Police say Douglas then broke through a residential vinyl fence and entered the Glenbrook Subdivision, northwest of Gleenwood and State.
He was found hiding under a vehicle and arrested on suspicion of burglary, trespassing, petit theft, malicious injury to property and resisting arrest.
