The Inn at 500 Capitol celebrates it grand opening in Boise with champagne and tours

The Inn at 500 Capitol, 500 S. Capitol Blvd. in Downtown Boise, will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon cutting and the “Burying of the Keys” ceremony at 3 p.m. Friday. There will be speeches by Boise Mayor Dave Bieter and Inn at 500 Capitol owner Brian Obie, followed by an open house in the second floor Capitol Room that goes until until 6 p.m.
You can meet the Boise artists and designers behind the project, enjoy hors d’oeuvres, champagne and giveaways.
The celebration continues from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday with music, appetizers and champagne in the lobby.
You can take a tour of the some of the hotel’s 57 theme rooms, ballrooms, suites and penthouses anytime over the weekend. Find more information at InnAt500.com.
