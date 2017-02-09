Nampa man sentenced to one year, six months in prison for child porn

A Nampa man was sentenced Wednesday to one year and six months in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, for accessing and intending to view child pornography.
According to the plea agreement, from 2010 to 2015, Josiah Yeasley, 28, knowingly accessed child porn, according to the Idaho U.S. Attorney’s Office. He used an email account to request and receive images of child pornography.
A forensic examination of Yeasley’s electronic devices revealed that he had affirmatively saved images and a video file containing child pornography.
The plea agreement requires forfeiture of real and personal property associated with the offense.
