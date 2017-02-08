Memorial service for Idaho human rights advocate Marilyn Shuler set for Feb. 19

A memorial service for Marilyn Shuler will take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19 in the Jordan Ballroom at Boise State University.
Shuler, a tireless advocate for human rights in Idaho, died Feb. 3 at the age of 77.
Former Idaho Gov. Cecil Andrus called Shuler Idaho’s “moral compass.”
Shuler devoted her life to public service, including leading the Idaho Human Rights Commission for 20 years as its longest serving director. In addition, Shuler served on numerous boards, including the Boise School Board and the City Club of Boise. She co-founded a book club for human rights and was on the original board of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Boise State University. Shuler was a volunteer teacher with the YWCA non-tuition kindergarten program for low-income children, and also volunteered as a guardian ad litem for abused and neglected children.
Shuler was on the advisory board of the College of Public Affairs at BSU and on the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy. She held degrees from the University of Utah and Boise State University and received honorary doctorates from Boise State University and the University of Idaho.
Read more about Shuler’s life in service at IdahoStatesman.com.
