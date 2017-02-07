Together Treasure Valley grants $100,000 to Boise and Caldwell for public art

Together Treasure Valley is giving Boise and Caldwell a $100,000 grant to be shared equally for new public art.
The group is a coalition of Treasure Valley businesses, including the Idaho Statesman, that collaborates to make improvements in communities across the Valley.
Boise and Caldwell were chosen from six cities that applied for the grant money.
“It was a tough field. We loved all the creative ideas that all the cities brought to us,” said Debra Leithauser, Idaho Statesman president and publisher.
Ultimately, the group selected projects that have the potential to reach the largest number of people, promote interactivity and amplify positive projects that are already under way in the cities, Leithauser said.
The City of Boise will receive $50,000 to place new artwork in the medians on Vista Avenue. The Vista neighborhood has been the focus of the city’s Engergize Our Neighborhoods effort for the past two years. The effort aims to stir economic development and livability by improving housing, education and public services in challenged neighborhoods. Federal housing and community development funding also will provide a $50,000 matching grant for the art project.
“Public art is a great way to enhance the Vista Avenue corridor and celebrate it as a gateway to the Treasure Valley,” said Boise Mayor David Bieter. “Through this project, we’ll be able to bring a deeper sense of place in the Vista neighborhood.”
The median project will also create a new opportunity for public artists. The Boise Department of Arts & History will put out a call for artists’ applications at a later date. The project will be completed by mid-2018, according to a statement from the mayor’s office.
The city of Caldwell and Destination Caldwell — a local effort to highlight the city’s attractions — will also receive $50,000 from Together Treasure Valley for the creation of Indian Creek Musical Art Park. The musical park will be located in the core of Caldwell’s downtown between Indian Creek Park and Indian Creek Plaza, not far from the popular Indian Creek foot bridge at Arthur and 7th Avenues. That’s the site where the city hosts its popular Winter Wonderland light show each Christmas.
In a statement, Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas said that the creation of the park is the city’s newest effort to provide amenities for local families. The park will include interactive sculptures that create musical tones and percussion. Caldwell will put out a call for artists’ proposals in March. Artists interested in applying should email Keri K. Smith-Sigman at develop@cityofcaldwell.org for more information. The project will be completed by spring 2018.
Since forming in 2016, Together Treasure Valley has given out $158,000 in grants, including the latest public art round. The group gave $18,000 to support public library projects in the Valley. The group also spent $40,000 to launch its “Please Be Seated” project to pay for 50 park benches in local communities.
Together Treasure Valley partners include Albertsons, Agri Beef Co., Boise Airport, Boise State University, Bronco Motors, CBH Homes, Colliers International, Engineered Structures Inc., Gardner Company, Holland & Hart, Idaho Central Credit Union, Idaho Wine Commission, Idaho Power, Idaho Statesman, Intermountain Gas, Jacksons, Oppenheimer Companies, Inc., Regence BlueShield of Idaho, Saint Alphonsus Health System, Scentsy, St. Luke’s Health System and United Heritage.
Lyle Pearson, the University of Idaho and Wells Fargo are joining the group in 2017.
Together Treasure Valley chose its projects from among more than 150 ideas submitted by people in the community. The group invites submissions for future projects. Visit the website, togethertreasurevalley.com, to submit your idea.
