Weiser man suspected of child porn possession

A 54-year-old Weiser man was arrested Tuesday for suspected possession of child pornography, according to the Idaho Attorney General’s Office.
Tod Williams Elliott is suspected of possessing child pornography. He was booked into the Washington County Jail following his arrest for alleged sexual exploitation of a child.
The Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit was assisted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington County Prosecutor’s Office.
Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-334-4527 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.
