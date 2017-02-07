Road washout closes part of Highway 78 near Hammett

A road washout on Highway 78 and has forced authorities to close all lanes on the highway between Hammett and the junction with Highway 51 at the Snake River are blocked.
The Idaho Transportation Department reported there is water that has washed underneath the road, jeopardizing its stability.
ITD spokeswoman Jennifer Gonzalez said the road damage came as a result of the heavy snow, rain and ice. Water has pooled underneath the road, meaning if heavy vehicles were to travel on the highway, there would be concern about creating greater problem.
Crews plan to cut the damaged asphalt out and build it back up with material to make the road safe for drivers.
While crews want to reopen the road as quickly as possible, repairs are dependent upon the weather’s cooperation, she said.
