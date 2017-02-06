Man allegedly flees police in high-speed chase

Christopher Jake Mitchell is accused of leading Garden City Police on high-speed chase Monday morning after officers attempted to stop him.
Officers made the attempted traffic stop on Fairview Avenue, between Orchard Street and Curtis Road, but Mitchell, 45, allegedly fled.
Garden City Police reported that Mitchell, of Boise, fled north on Curtis Road at around 85 mph and police were forced to discontinue the pursuit on Northview Street because the risk of pursuit outweighed the need for apprehension.
Officers conducted an area check for the truck, which was located at Raymond and Fry streets, and saw Mitchell nearby. He reportedly had a firearm in plain view and was arrested for driving under the influence and eluding police.
