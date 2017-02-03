Heavy precipitation, rising temperatures create flooding hazard

Heavy snowfall and rising temperatures have put area communities on guard as officials have predicted flooding over the weekend.
The Idaho Office of Emergency Management urged residents to clear storm drains in preparation for the predicted flooding across the Treasure Valley.
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather warning for potential flooding in the lower valleys of southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon.
Mainstream river flooding is not expected, but basins with low elevation, such as the Weiser Basin and Malheur Basin, will need to be monitored throughout next week with the potential for continuous rain over the lower elevation cities, according to the National Weather Service.
Gov. Butch Otter declared a disaster emergency in Idaho as the extreme weather shows sign of continuing. Otter also made local declarations for Canyon, Custer, Payette and Washington counties. County declarations are in place for Ada, Adams and Owyhee counties.
The city of Nampa on Friday sent out a list of tips for residents fighting flooding over the weekend. Clearing storm drains and catch basins of ice, melting snow and debris is recommended in an effort to keep roads free of standing water.
The Idaho Emergency Operations Center remains activated to Heightened Awareness. The activation comes in response to ongoing, extreme cold weather and record snowfall in parts of Idaho since December.
For updates on potential road closures, drivers are asked to visit Tripcheck.com.
