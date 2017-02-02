Prosecutor dismisses drug charges against ex-spokesman for Idaho attorney general

A Lewiston city prosecutor has dismissed charges against Todd Dvorak, the former communications director for Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.
Dvorak, of Boise, was cited for two misdemeanors, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, on Sept. 16 after airport security personnel found a “green leafy substance” in his luggage at Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport, according to a police report.
Dvorak resigned three days later. He pleaded not guilty.
Nez Perce County Judge Kent J. Merica dismissed the charges Jan. 25 on a motion from the prosecutor.
“I’m pleased to have this resolved and behind me, but now I’m focused on moving forward to the next stages of my professional life and career,” Dvorak told the Statesman on Thursday.
Before joining the attorney general’s office in 2014, Dvorak was a journalist who oversaw the Associated Press office in Boise. He is now city editor at the Idaho Press Tribune in Nampa.
He declined to say why the prosecutor dismissed the charges. Dvorak’s lawyer, Charles Stroschein, declined to comment.
The Statesman has reached out to the Attorney General’s Office and the Lewiston city prosecutor’s office for comment.
Cynthia Sewell: 208-377-6428, @CynthiaSewell
