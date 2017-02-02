Idaho inmate dies after suicide attempt, state reports

A 29-year-old Idaho inmate died Thursday after attempting to hang himself around 5 p.m. Sunday, according to the Idaho Department of Correction.
At the request of the IDOC, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent suicide of Zachery Ryan Williams, an inmate at the Idaho State Correctional Institution.
When staff found Williams hanging on Sunday, they initiated lifesaving measures and called 911. Ada County Paramedics rushed Williams to a Boise hospital, but he was declared dead at 12:26 a.m. Thursday.
Williams was incarcerated after being sentenced in Ada County for two sex crimes. He would have been eligible for parole in 2018.
Comments