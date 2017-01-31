Ada County seeking state, federal help thanks to cost of winter storms

The Ada County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to extend a local disaster declaration until otherwise terminated by the board, according to an Ada County press release.
Ada is among eight counties that have declared local disasters thanks to hazardous winter weather. The declaration activates emergency plans, eases purchasing and contracting restrictions involving competitive bids and is a prerequisite to be included in a state disaster declaration.
The Ada County Commissioners also asked to be included in Gov. Butch Otter’s state disaster proclamation, which covers Washington and Payette counties.
“The costs related to the recent storms accrued by the cities and ACHD have exceeded the county’s ability to provide financial assistance,” the release said.
Board chairman David Case said officials would also be seeking federal assistance to deal with the weather-related damages.
The county declared a local disaster emergency on Jan. 12. The city of Boise declared a state of emergency about a week earlier, and several other cities in the Treasure Valley have followed suit.
