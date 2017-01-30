Your Health Idaho registration deadline is Jan. 31

Idahoans have until midnight Tuesday to purchase healthcare coverage through the Idaho health insurance exchange.
More than 100,000 Idahoans have enrolled for 2017 health insurance coverage through Your Health Idaho.
“We know changes are coming to the health insurance marketplace,” said Pat Kelly, executive director of Your Health Idaho in a news release. “However, change takes time and right now we are still focused on giving Idahoans access to affordable health insurance options. We urge Idahoans to take advantage of our state’s marketplace. We are extending our hours in order to help consumers meet the deadline and get enrolled for 2017.”
Idahoans wanting to enroll can call 1-855-944-3246 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Consumers may also go online to enroll until midnight Tuesday.
Idahoans who need assistance selecting a health insurance plan can go online to find an agent or broker in their area free to work with free of charge.
Your Health Idaho was established by state law in 2013 to provide an online marketplace where Idaho families and small businesses can go to compare and purchase health insurance.
Cynthia Sewell: 208-377-6428, @CynthiaSewell
