January 24, 2017 5:39 PM

Idaho Foodbank setting up mobile pantry to Weiser

By Katy Moeller

The Idaho Foodbank is hoping to help Weiser families struggling due to snow-related problems, from roof cave-ins to transportation issues.

The group is setting up an emergency mobile pantry Wednesday at the Weiser Senior Community Center, 115 E. Main St. Food distribution will begin at 3 p.m.

Seneca Foods Corporation has donated 16 pallets of food, and the foodbank will distribute emergency food assistance to anyone who needs it, including families, individuals, and seniors.

