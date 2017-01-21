Anti-abortion group marches to Boise Capitol

Several hundred people marched from Julia Davis Park to the Capitol for the Idaho March for Life on Saturday afternoon, just a few hours after the Women’s March on Idaho. The annual March for Life takes place every January near the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision.
Eric Burke, 12, center, with his mother, Melissa Burke, and Kayla, 10, from Emmett. Melissa Burke said that her mother was offered the option of an abortion when she was pregnant with her. “Not only would I not be here, but my 10 children wouldn’t be here” if her mother had made that choice, she says.
“All life is important,” says Noel Basey, 14, leading the parade and holding a baby-size coffin.
