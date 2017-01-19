Two N. Idaho state police troopers honored for heroism

Idaho State Police has awarded two of its troopers from N. Idaho medals for heroism.
Corporals Mike Lininger and Todd McDevitt each received the Silver Star on Jan. 13 for safely wrestling a knife away from a suicidal woman.
On June 3, 2016, the two troopers approached a red Mustang parked in the middle of Interstate 90 near the Idaho-Montana border. The car’s only occupant, a woman, was pressing a large knife against her throat, according to The Coeur d’Alene Press.
During the 10-minute standoff recorded on a dash camera, Lininger talked to the woman, who had just tried to elude authorities in Montana and Idaho, through the passenger window while McDevitt, holding a window-breaking tool, was on the driver’s side. When the troopers exchanged a signal to take action, McDevitt broke the window, and, after a short struggle, they were able to take the blade away from the woman and place her under arrest.
Both troopers later learned the woman, who faced several drug offense charges, also had a pistol in her car.
“We didn’t know about the pistol until we got her out of the car,” Lininger told the Coeur d’Alene Press. “She didn’t reach for it or this would have been another investigation.”
Both troopers sustained minor injuries during the incident; the woman was had a small laceration on her throat
