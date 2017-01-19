More snow days will mean added class time in Boise Schools

Boise School District’s cushion for snow days is gone.
After missing seven days of school because of weather this month, the district says it will have to make up additional weather-releated cancellations to meet state education requirements.
District officials alerted parents in an e-mail on Thursday about the possibility of making up days. Administrators are developing a plan over the next two days and will review it with the district teachers union, the board of trustees and the public.
Other districts have already run out of extra days. West Ada School District held classes on the Martin Luther King holiday and plans to have classes on Presidents Day, Feb. 20.
Boise District also announced this afternoon that all secondary extra curricular events planned for Thursday night will go on as scheduled.
Boise Schools cancelled classes Thursday because of ice, partially flooded roads, parking lots and playgrounds, district officials said. Some part of the district were in better shape than others, they told parents.
