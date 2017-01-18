Local

January 18, 2017 8:03 PM

Treasure Valley school closures for Thursday, Jan. 19

By Audrey Dutton

adutton@idahostatesman.com

Here is the latest information on school closures in the Treasure Valley.

Last updated: 8:35 p.m. Wednesday

School canceled Thursday

▪ Liberty Charter

▪ Middleton School District

▪ Nampa School District

▪ Payette School District

▪ Vallivue School District

▪ Fruitland High School

▪ Gem Prep (Nampa)

▪ Homedale School District

▪ Marsing School District

▪ Parma School District

Report your closure: newsroom@idahostatesman.com or 208-377-6227.

Road information

▪ Check the Ada County Highway District cameras for current conditions.

▪ Check here for statewide road conditions.

Boise Airport

▪ Boise Airport flight status.

▪ Idaho Power outage map.

