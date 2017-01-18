Treasure Valley school closures for Thursday, Jan. 19

Here is the latest information on school closures in the Treasure Valley.
Last updated: 8:35 p.m. Wednesday
School canceled Thursday
▪ Fruitland High School
Report your closure: newsroom@idahostatesman.com or 208-377-6227.
Related stories
▪ Is Boise really out of ice melt? Here’s why it’s been hard to find.
▪ Empty Downtown stores, overwhelmed contractors: Valley businesses struggle with storms.
▪ Snow and ice days impede progress of Treasure Valley’s high school sports teams.
▪ Friendly neighborhood Subaru driver comes to Nampa officers’ rescue.
Road information
▪ Check the Ada County Highway District cameras for current conditions.
▪ Check here for statewide road conditions.
Boise Airport
▪ Boise Airport flight status.
Comments