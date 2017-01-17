More bad weather forces road crews to suspend pothole repairs

Idaho Transportation Department crews are suspending repairs on eastbound Interstate 84 from Caldwell’s Exit 29 to milepost 31 west of Nampa, to keep lanes clear for travel and snow removal this week.
ITD has been repairing potholes on I-84 between Nampa and Caldwell that have formed due to this winter’s heavy snows, rain and ice. Crews finished repairs on westbound lanes early Tuesday. They started work on the eastbound lanes Tuesday morning.
While the work is on pause, drivers will be able to use both lanes of the highway, and snow plows will be able to clear the road.
Work will resume as soon as weather conditions allow, ITD said.
Audrey Dutton: 208-377-6448, @audreydutton
