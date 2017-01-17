SUEZ computers sent customers bills that were too high

Add inflated water bills to the list of this winter’s complications.
In December, weather forced local water company SUEZ to reading meters at its 91,000 connections in and around Boise, customer service manager Linda McCuskey said Tuesday. The utility took this step for two reasons, McCuskey said.
First, so much snow was coming into the area that workers would have a hard time finding the meters. Second, the company worried that opening meter boxes would expose the meters to low temperatures, allowing them to freeze.
So SUEZ estimated customer water consumption for customers whose meters otherwise would have been read on or after Dec. 15 instead of billing them based on actual usage. Estimating water use is rare in Boise, McCuskey said, because the winter usually isn’t severe enough to require it.
Problems arose when customers received their bills late last month. Tony Diehl, who lives near the corner of Cole and Amity roads, said his bill was six times higher this year than it was for the same two-month period last year. He said his next-door neighbor’s bill was nine times last year’s bill.
WHAT HAPPENED?
A flaw in SUEZ’s estimation algorithm.
When SUEZ estimates water consumption instead of measuring it, McCuskey said, the utility’s computers base their estimates on the last billing cycle. So, for example, a customer whose meter normally would have been read Dec. 15 might have been billed for water usage close to what SUEZ measured between Aug. 15 and Oct. 15 — a time of much greater water consumption.
This is what happened to Diehl. He said his measured water usage for October-to-December period last year was 10 CCFs, or about 7,500 gallons. His bill for the same period this year showed an estimated consumption of 60 CCFs — roughly in line with his prior billing cycle’s measured usage of 63 CCFs — but six times last year’s post-watering period.
Diehl said SUEZ charged his homeowner association $320 for irrigating common areas, even though the sprinkler system was shut off.
HOW MANY CUSTOMERS WERE AFFECTED?
Not all SUEZ customers received inflated bills.
In some circumstances, McCuskey said, SUEZ employees re-estimated bills they found that appeared unrealistic. In some of these cases, estimates are close to last year’s October-to-December measurements.
McCuskey said she hopes SUEZ can alter its estimation program to do something similar.
It’s unclear how many SUEZ customers received inflated bills. McCuskey said that number is impossible to even estimate now, because there are so many variables, including how many customers flatten their rates, irrigate with alternative water sources or received bills based on more realistic human estimates.
WILL THIS AFFECT SEWER RATES?
Every spring, SUEZ sends the city of Boise and other local sewer districts its water consumption measurements taken between October and April.
The sewer districts use those numbers to calculate customers’ sewer bills. That’s why people like Diehl are worried that SUEZ’s inflated estimates will cause incorrect increases in their sewer bills.
McCuskey said SUEZ is working with the sewer utilities, including the city of Boise, to make sure this doesn’t happen.
WHAT CAN PEOPLE DO IF THEIR BILLS ARE TOO HIGH?
SUEZ customers who suspect their bills are wrong should call the company at (208) 362-7304.
If the bill is in fact wrong, McCuskey said, the company will adjust it.
Sooner or later, SUEZ will start meter reading. Customers who already paid too much will receive corresponding credits on their bills, McCuskey said.
Sven Berg: 208-377-6275, @IDS_SvenBerg
What does ‘CCF’ mean?
CCF is a standard unit of measure for water utilities. It stands for “hundred cubic feet” and is equal to 748 gallons.
