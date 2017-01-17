Weiser Schools testing soundness of snow-laden roofs before restarting classes

A structural engineer is walking the roofs of four Weiser School Districts buildings Tuesday to insure their soundness after up to two feet of snow collected on the buildings during the Treasure Valley’s record snow storm earlier this month.
If the roofs are given the OK, Weiser schools are expected to open Wednesday, after being closed for seven school days, said Wil Overgaard, superintendent.
Weiser has a high school, middle school, intermediate school and an elementary school.
Roof checks are a precaution the district took after seeing problems with other buildings, including a roof collapse at a Weiser bowling ally, Overgaard said.
“(We) want to do this before the next storm system comes through this week,” he said.
The National Weather Service has forecast more than seven inches of new snow in the Weiser area between Tuesday night and Thursday, but that forecast could change by mid afternoon Tuesday.
Over the weekend, 70 volunteers climbed up on the roofs of Weiser’s four school buildings to shovel off snow, Overgaard said.
Students will have to make up two days of school from the recent closure. Schools will be in session on Feb. 17, which was a teacher training day, and Feb. 20, Presidents Day.
Comments