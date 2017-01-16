Local

January 16, 2017 10:08 PM

Family escapes unhurt from house fire in Caldwell

By Audrey Dutton

Fire fighters from Star, Nampa, Parma and Middleton were on the scene to help Caldwell Fire Department respond to a house fire, the department said on Twitter Monday night.

The crews put out a two-alarm fire off South Georgia Avenue in Caldwell.

The home was damaged, but the family escaped unhurt, the department said on Twitter.

