Family escapes unhurt from house fire in Caldwell

Fire fighters from Star, Nampa, Parma and Middleton were on the scene to help Caldwell Fire Department respond to a house fire, the department said on Twitter Monday night.
The crews put out a two-alarm fire off South Georgia Avenue in Caldwell.
The home was damaged, but the family escaped unhurt, the department said on Twitter.
Star, Nampa, Parma, Middleton assist CFD on 2 alarm fire off S Georgia. Family escapes unhurt pic.twitter.com/eHGRF3nFDU— Caldwell Fire (@CFDPIO) January 17, 2017
Audrey Dutton: 208-377-6448, @IDS_Audrey
Comments