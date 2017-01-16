West Ada seeks $16 million-a-year levy for building improvements

West Ada School District will come to voters in March for a 10 year, $16 million-a-year levy to improve school buildings.
The plant facilities levy would replace a $20 million levy. The tax rate would drop from $118.84 per $100,000 of taxable property value to $94.30 because of the lower levy amount. If approved, the district could levy up to $16 million a year for building remodeling and maintenance.
West Ada Schools reduced the levy because it will not use any of the money to build new schools, such as it did with Pathways Middle School this year. District officials expect more school construction bonds in the coming years as the district’s enrollment has picked up following the recession. School officials say they will keep new construction on bonds, which requires two-thirds voter approval.
West Ada’s proposed plant facilities levy requires 60 percent voter approval.
Among the projects under consideration for the plant facilities levy are gyms at Spalding STEM Academy and Pioneer Elementary, artificial turf replacement at Rocky Mountain High School, and remodeling at Meridian Middle School.
West Ada will go to the voters on March 14, the same day Boise School District will ask voters to approve a $172 million school construction bond and Kuna School District will seek approval of a $40 million school construction bond and a $2.5 million supplemental levy.
