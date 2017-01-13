Treasure Valley closures for Martin Luther King Jr. holiday

What’s open and closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr./Idaho Human Rights Day:
▪ Schools may be open. Check with your school district.
▪ Boise State University and College of Western Idaho will be closed.
▪ Most libraries will be closed. Call ahead.
▪ County, state and federal offices will be closed. Most city offices will be closed; call ahead.
▪ Trash collection will run a regular schedule.
▪ ValleyRide city buses will run normal schedules.
▪ Post offices will be closed , and no mail, except Express Mail, will be delivered.
▪ All state liquor stores will be open. Contract stores may be open.
▪ Bogus Basin is open.
▪ Most banks will be closed; some in-store branches may be open. Check with your branch.
Comments