January 13, 2017 11:34 PM

Treasure Valley closures for Martin Luther King Jr. holiday

What’s open and closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr./Idaho Human Rights Day:

▪  Schools may be open. Check with your school district.

▪  Boise State University and College of Western Idaho will be closed.

▪  Most libraries will be closed. Call ahead.

▪  County, state and federal offices will be closed. Most city offices will be closed; call ahead.

▪  Trash collection will run a regular schedule.

▪  ValleyRide city buses will run normal schedules.

▪  Post offices will be closed , and no mail, except Express Mail, will be delivered.

▪  All state liquor stores will be open. Contract stores may be open.

▪  Bogus Basin is open.

▪  Most banks will be closed; some in-store branches may be open. Check with your branch.

