Meridian Seventh-day Adventist Church hosts depression-recovery series

Idaho and the entire Intermountain West are plagued by some of the highest suicide rates in the nation.
The members of the Meridian Seventh-day Adventist Church are trying to do their part to help people in crisis, struggling with depression and thoughts of suicide.
Beginning Jan. 19, the church will host a weekly, nine-part video series “Get Your Life Back!” The program focuses on depression recovery.
Attendees will watch videos featuring Neal Nedley, a nationally-known doctor who practices internal medicine with an emphasis in gastroenterology, mental health, lifestyle medicine and the “difficult-to-diagnose” patient. He is the founder of the Nedley Depression and Anxiety Recovery Program and has trained other doctors in his methods. There will be a question-and-answer session with an expert after the video program as well as small-group discussion.
Organizers say attendees will learn to identify depression and anxiety as well as their causes, enhance their energy levels and mood, manage stress and more.
The group will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays for nine weeks beginning Jan. 19 at the Meridian Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1855 N. Black Cat Road in Meridian.
The first night is a free overview of the program. Those who are interested in continuing can pay their fee at the end of the overview with cash or check. The cost is $25 per person/couple/family. Registration includes one workbook. Additional books and materials are available for additional cost.
Call 208-888-7171 or email depressionrecoverymeridian@gmail.com.
See more information at the websites: depressionrecoverymeridian.com and nedleydepressionrecovery.com.
In 2014, Idaho reportedly had the ninth-highest suicide rate in the nation. Are you in need of help or know someone in need of help? The Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline is available 24 hours a day. Text or call 208-398-4357.
Comments