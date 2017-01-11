Meridian opens storm hotline, United Way opens Winter Weather Relief Fund

The recent storms, floods, ice dams, clogged roadways and snow build-up have caused an inundation of calls, emails, and other social media messages to the city of Meridian.
To manage all the calls and make sure requests are recorded and sent to the appropriate city department or other local agency, the city has set up a hotline and email for all storm related issues.
Residents can call 208-895-3300 or email storm@meridiancity.org.
In a press release, city officials said they would document all the calls, prioritize requests and concerns based on “severity and availability of resources.”
Residents who call the hotline will hear a daily update along with useful tips.
The city’s current priority is clearing storm drains. The city is asking for the public’s help with this project. Residents can find a map of storm drains in their neighborhoods online at http://www.meridiancity.org/storm/.
Other ongoing projects include clearing walkways around schools, and residential cul-de-sacs, particularly in south and northeast Meridian.
Officials are asking residents to avoid pushing snow into the street and to avoid putting storm water into the sewer system.
United Way concerned about weather-related problems for low-income families
The recent harsh winter weather has hit low-income families particularly hard, said United Way of Treasure Valley officials.
“The weather has brought many unseen consequences for families who may have a tough time making ends meet and putting food on the table,” said Nora Carpenter, CEO and president of United Way of Treasure Valley. “When the weather causes school closures, many less resource-abundant families may have to choose between staying home with their kids and going to work. These families may also not be able to afford to repair a leaky roof or fix a fender bender caused by this weather.
With the school closures, many students of low-income families are also missing school-provided meals. Additionally, many school and neighborhood pantries are significantly depleted.
United Way welcomes donations of goods to replenish school and neighborhood pantries with nonperishable food items, hygiene items, new clothes and shoes for young people. Donors can drop items at United Way of Treasure Valley’s office at 3100 S. Vista Ave., near the Boise Airport.
People interested in donating financially can give to the Winter Weather Relief Fund online at squareup.com/store/united-way-of-treasure-valley.
United Way also wants to remind people who are struggling of local resources, including the state of Idaho’s 2-1-1 free resource hotline. People who are struggling financially may also consider contacting their power company to learn about potential relief programs aimed at helping low-income families manage costly heating bills during the winter.
For more information on how community members can help, contact the United Way office at 208-336-1070.
