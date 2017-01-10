Another snow day Wednesday? It’s too early to know, but buildings will be ready

Like schools across the city, the Marian Pritchett School in Boise’s North End got its share of storm damage. On Tuesday, school, like others in the district, was closed, but staffers were contending with a collapsed ceiling in their business classroom that had soaked a rug and damaged some equipment.
Major Bob Lloyd spent part of his afternoon shoveling ankle-deep slush in the parking lot. It was still unclear whether students would be back on Wednesday, but staffers were getting ready.
At least 25 schools across the Treasure Valley reported some level of storm damage on Monday, when warmer weather revealed leaks and other problems previously concealed by ice and snow. On Tuesday, District Superintendent Don Coberly said that there are still some minor issues with wet carpets and some other water damage at some schools, but that crews had been working all day Tuesday and that buildings will be ready, should school reopen Wednesday.
While damage reports continued from structures across the region Tuesday, school districts appeared to believe they had most incidents in hand.
Eric Exline, spokesman for the West Ada School District, said building repairs are complete around his district and that officials are now focused on hiring crews to remove snow and ice from school parking lots. Allison Westfall, spokeswoman from the Nampa District, said no further repairs were necessary at district schools on Tuesday.
It’s still unclear whether weather conditions will allow schools to reopen on Wednesday. As of 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, though, the Middleton School District had declared Wednesday another snow day. Purple Sage Farms near Middleton suffered a major loss Monday. Storms flattened five of their 12 greenhouses.
Elsewhere in Boise as well as Southern Idaho and Oregon, the storms are still having an effect.
There was storm damage at the historic Cathedral of the Rockies in Boise as well as at an apartment complex near State Street where a carport collapsed. A rollover accident on I-84 caused an SUV to careen into a guard rail. Luckily, there were no injuries.
The Parma Furniture Warehouse collapsed Tuesday morning and the Malheur County Department of Human Services in Ontario is closed until further notice. Heavy snowfall has created structural safety issues with the building, say officials. They are hoping to resume normal operations as soon as they can and advising anyone who needs to report child or elder abuse to call Oregon’s statewide reporting number: 855-503-SAFE.
