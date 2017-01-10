Last week’s cold snap spiked gas, electricity demand across southern Idaho

The 24-hour period between 8 a.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday was 16 degrees colder for the average Intermountain Gas customer than the annual average coldest day over the past decade, said Cheryl Imlach, the company’s manager of energy utilization.
Intermountain Gas bases these calculations on customer density as well as temperatures, Imlach said. For example, Ashton is colder than Boise, but it has a lot fewer customers, so Boise’s temperatures carry more weight.
During that 24-hour period last week, Intermountain Gas customers used 377,000 decatherms — about 42 percent more energy than average peak winter usage, Imlach said. A decatherm is an energy measurement equal to about 1 million BTUs.
Idaho Power saw demand for its power peak about the same time. At 9 a.m. on Friday, the utility’s total electricity output reached 2,527 megawatts, spokesman Brad Bowlin said Monday. That’s just shy of the all-time record winter peak for Idaho Power, which serves customers across most of southern Idaho and a slice of eastern Oregon.
Summertime peaks are higher for Idaho Power. They average about 3,000 megawatts, Bowlin said.
Power, gas bills straining your budget?
Here are a few tips for saving energy in the cold weather. For more, check tips on the websites of Intermountain Gas and Idaho Power.
▪ Set your thermostat between 65 and 70 degrees when you’re home.
▪ Turn thermostat down to 58 degrees for when you’re sleeping or not at home
▪ Install programmable setback thermostats that automatically lower and raise the temperature based on when you’re awake, sleeping, at home or away.
▪ On sunny days, open the curtains and blinds to let the sun warm your home. At night, close the curtains to trap heat inside.
▪ Keep furniture and curtains away from heat registers and baseboard heaters.
▪ Clean or change your furnace filters once a month during heating season.
▪ Have your furnace professionally tuned-up and cleaned once a year.
Sources: Idaho Power, Intermountain Gas
