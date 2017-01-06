Tracks in snow lead Nampa police to 15-year-old accused of breaking into cars

2:09 Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather Pause

0:18 No plow? No problem. Use a table

0:52 Ford pickup pulls semi stuck in the snow in Idaho

0:41 Boise icicles growing taller than people this winter

2:48 Take a ride on an ACHD snow plow

2:31 Wounded Boise police officer heads to Denver

0:38 Nampa police release video of suspect in Dec. 16 bank robbery

7:25 What gave Idahoans with disabilities the right to choose where they live?

1:14 Idaho QB Matt Linehan apologizes for postgame comments directed at President Staben