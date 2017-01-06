Otter calls for task force to focus on higher education

Gov. Butch Otter said Friday he will convene a task force on Idaho higher education, modeled on a task force he started nearly five year ago credited with finding a long-range, bipartisan consensus on K-12 education.
Linda Clark, former West Ada School District superintendent and a State Board of Eduction member, and Bob Lokken, CEO of White Cloud Analytics, will co-chair. Both served on the public school task force.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for us to take a long look at the second part of that system,” Clark said.
Recommendations could come from the task force by September.
Legislative leaders expressed support for the task force. Senate President Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, called it a “great idea,” saying Otter had consulted with legislators and included lawmakers among its members. House Minority Leader Mat Erpelding, D-Boise, said the success of the K-12 task force showed the value of such collaborations.
Otter says Idaho higher education needs a long-range plan of the kind that has guided public schools as those task force recommendations roll into classrooms.
The 28-member task force could be another tool to help improve Idaho’s work force and move the state closer to its goal of getting sixty percent of its population ages 25-34 armed with a certificate or college diploma by 2020.
In 2012, following voter defeat of a series of eduction reforms supported by the then Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Luna, Gov. Butch Otter and the legislature, Otter convened a task force of 31 educators, parents, lawmakers, policy makers and business people to create a path toward better education in Idaho public schools.
The panel produced 20 recommendations covering an array of issues such as boosting teacher pay, increasing school technology, easing obstacles to students attending college after high school, improving reading and giving districts more autonomy to run their education systems.
Hundreds of millions of dollars are scheduled to go into those reforms, including another $58 million this year for teacher salary increases.
Reforms are just taking root in Idaho classrooms, but educators and other stakeholders are already calling for Otter to reconvene the task force to asses how reforms are going and look for new areas in which education can be improved.
