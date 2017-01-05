Caldwell neighbors team up to help stuck truck driver

A driver for Jordan River Moving & Storage, based in Washington, found himself stuck in a Caldwell neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.
David Pillow of Kirkland, Wash., said he had been trying for more than 2 1/2 hours to move his semi with no luck when neighbors in the Cedar Crossing subdivision arrived home for the evening.
They immediately went to action.
“The gentleman was a new driver,” said Matt Strohmeyer, one of the residents who assisted Pillow. “He wasn’t very experienced in snow conditions.”
The group first tried attaching two trucks and the semi together using tow ropes, but couldn’t get the semi to budge.
After putting chains on the semi, Strohmeyer and his wife, Kassie, used their 2009 Ford F-350 to free the stranded truck. The whole process to move the 40,000-pound vehicle took more than three hours.
Matt, who has a CDL, got behind the wheel of the semi, while Kassie drove the couple’s Ford.
“Matt would never hesitate to help anybody that needed it,” neighbor Angie Nelson said. “He’s just an awesome person.”
While the Strohmeyer’s freed the semi, Nelson and her boyfriend, Eric Phillips, towed several other vehicles that had gotten stuck while trying to go around the semi.
