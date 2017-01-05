Local

January 5, 2017 11:40 AM

Boise gets another nonstop flight to San Diego

By Sven Berg

Southwest Airlines is scheduled to begin nonstop flights between Boise and San Diego on June 4, the Boise Airport announced Thursday.

The flight will operate once daily, Monday through Friday, on a Boeing 737 airplane, according to the airport's announcement. Flights are scheduled to leave San Diego Boise at 9:30 a.m., Pacific Time, and arrive in Boise at 12:40 p.m., Mountain Time. The return flight will leave Boise at 1:35 p.m. and arrive in San Diego at 2:50 p.m.

Southwest will join Alaska Airlines in providing service between Boise and San Diego. Boise offers nonstop service to a total of 20 destinations.

