Get a bird’s eye view of snowy Boise at the Boise Depot

Even if you’ve been to the iconic Boise Depot or been lucky enough to take one of the city of Boise’s free, guided tours, the upcoming tours on Sunday, Jan. 8 will offer something special: the chance to see Boise under its current layer of sparkling snow. Each tour ends with a trek up in the 96-foot bell tower.
Local train expert Eriks Garsvo will lead the tours at noon and 1:30 p.m.
The tour will highlight the building’s history and take guests through the progression of local rail service, from the railroad’s arrival in Boise and construction of the Depot in the 1920s to its years of operation and renovation in the 1990s.
Operated by Boise Parks and Recreation, the Boise Depot is located at 2603 W. Eastover Terrace. The Depot is open for free public drop-in from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays and Mondays.
Space is limited for the popular tours, so register today at eventbrite.com (https://boisedepotfreeguidedtour2017.eventbrite.com/).
