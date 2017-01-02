For Meridian family, last-minute video turned into $2,000 dollars

Burma Naylor wasn’t planning to take a video when she surprised her youngest two children with a puppy this October. But the last-minute decision to capture her kids’ joy resulted in a $2,000 prize from “America’s Funniest Home Videos” for the Meridian realtor and her family.
“I wasn’t going to video it,” Naylor said. “We live in a society where people have phones in front of their faces instead of experiencing things. But I thought, ‘When will I experience this moment again of giving my children a puppy when they’re young?’”
Naylor was right to think that the kids, ages 4 and 6, would be excited. They were so excited, in fact, that they took little Luna out of Naylor’s arms and promptly closed the front door in her face.
“I chuckled. I didn’t think a whole lot of it,” said Naylor, who later posted the video on Facebook. Though she said she’s watched “AFV” since its inception, it didn’t occur to her to send the video there until she saw how the post took off online. So, she said, she uploaded her video to the show’s website and didn’t think much else of it.
Two or three weeks later, she had a phone call from producers, and shortly afterward, the show flew the Naylor family (minus her 18-year-old son, who was playing in state football championships for Rocky Mountain High School) to Southern California. Their episode aired on Sunday.
Even if they didn’t win top honors, Naylor thought, the trip was a success. Her and her husband, Isaac, were able to take their two youngest children to Disneyland and to see the ocean. The $2,000 prize they won as third place winners was just the cherry on top.
The Naylor family isn’t yet sure how they’ll spend their prize money when it arrives, but Burma said the cash hasn’t been the best part of the win.
“The most fun has been that people are just excited with you,” she said. “Now that the pandemonium is over, we’re just a family with a four-month-old black Lab.”
As for Luna, she’s settling in nicely.
“She’s been pretty much ruling the roost since the beginning,” Naylor said.
