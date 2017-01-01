New Year's celebration, Idaho potato style

Katherine Jones
Boiseans ring in 2017 with a quintessentially Idaho New Year’s celebration: the fourth annual Idaho Potato Drop in front of the Capitol.
Six hours before midnight, the internally lit “GlowTato” was raised high, offically called “the Potato Rise,” in preparation for the quintessentially Idaho New Year’s celebration: the fourth annual Idaho Potato Drop in front of the Capitol.
U2 Station keepin’ warm with a blazing fire. Sort of. Boiseans ring in 2017 with a quintessentially Idaho New Year’s celebration: the fourth annual Idaho Potato Drop in front of the Capitol.
Six hours before midnight, the internally lit "GlowTato" was raised high, offically called "the Potato Rise," in preparation for the quintessentially Idaho New Year's celebration: the fourth annual Idaho Potato Drop in front of the Capitol.
Six hours before midnight, the internally lit “GlowTato” was raised high, offically called “the Potato Rise,” in preparation for the quintessentially Idaho New Year’s celebration: the fourth annual Idaho Potato Drop in front of the Capitol.
Lost Soul Garibai takes on Damien Black in the daho Westle Club ring. Boiseans ring in 2017 with a quintessentially Idaho New Year’s celebration: the fourth annual Idaho Potato Drop in front of the Capitol.
The Mountain View Color Guard kicked off the official Potato Rise, a fundraiser for the non-profit Avenues for Hope. Boiseans ring in 2017 with a quintessentially Idaho New Year’s celebration: the fourth annual Idaho Potato Drop in front of the Capitol.
