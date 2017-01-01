Local

January 1, 2017 5:56 PM

Learn something cool: Register now for winter Boise Community Ed classes

By Anna Webb

The Winter course catalog for Boise Schools Community Education offers everything from the basics of bellydance, to local cemetery history, to sourdough bread baking and beekeeping.

The classes meet throughout the city. The session runs from Jan. 23 to March 16.

Tuition is $9.55 per instructional hour, pro-rated per the number of class sessions.

See the full course catalog and register online (recommended because classes fill quickly) at boiselearns.org.

The program also welcomes teachers of all subjects interested in volunteering their expertise.

