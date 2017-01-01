Learn something cool: Register now for winter Boise Community Ed classes

4:36 'I am here to save democracy...' Pause

1:03 Boise State's win over Colorado State "creates belief."

0:38 Nampa police release video of suspect in Dec. 16 bank robbery

0:35 Tamarack torchlight parade welcomes the new year

3:06 Boise day shelter provides meals, clothing and much more

0:33 Idaho State Police officer survives a near miss when helping a crashed driver

0:25 Karan Tucker on Boise nonprofit Jannus

1:03 How a forensic investigator lost — and found — his laptop

2:10 Winter driving tips for motorists heading to higher elevations