First baby of the year drumroll: A boy for St. Luke’s, a girl for Saint Alphonsus

In keeping with a long tradition, local hospitals have announced the first babies born this year.
Corey Brian Keefe was born at 2:18 a.m. on Jan. 1 at St. Luke’s in Boise. He weighs 7 pounds and one ounce and is 19 inches long.
His parents, JaiCi Keefe and Andrew Fuentes, were expecting him on Dec. 28. Young Corey waited to be born on his grandmother’s birthday, according to the hospital.
The family will receive gifts, including a new car seat for Corey, a donation from St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital and Kohl’s Cares.
Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center welcomed its first baby, a girl named Faila, born at 8:44 a.m. on Jan. 1.
Faila weighs 9 pounds and one ounce. She is 21 inches long. She was born to parents Tantine and Banane.
The hospital presented Faila with gifts, including baby clothes, diapers, blankets and other items.
