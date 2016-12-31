What’s open and closed for New Year’s holiday in Treasure Valley

Because New Year’s Day is Sunday, Monday will be observed as the federal holiday. Some businesses and stores may be closed Monday; please call ahead. The following are closures we know of.
▪ Schools, colleges and universities are closed.
▪ All city, county, state and federal offices are closed.
▪ All local libraries are closed.
▪ Allied Waste in Ada and Canyon counties, Sanitary Services in Meridian, J & M Sanitation Service in Kuna and Benjamin’s Rural Disposal in rural Canyon County will run their normal schedule on Monday.
▪ ValleyRide city buses will not run.
▪ Post offices will be closed, and no mail, except express mail, will be delivered.
▪ State liquor stores will be open; contract stores may be open.
▪ Banks will be closed.
▪ Bogus Basin is open.
