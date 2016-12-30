Before the potato drops, help make 2016 a banner year for fighting homelessness

The hours before Boise’s Fourth Annual Idaho Potato Drop mark the end of this year’s Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge, a drive put on the last six years by the Idaho Housing and Finance Association’s fundraising arm to “strengthen housing-related nonprofits throughout Idaho by encouraging individual donations to help prevent homelessness and improve affordable housing options.”
The last three years, Downtown Boise has hosted a Potato Drop event in which a crane lowers a huge potato-shaped object to mark arrival of the new year. This year, the object will still be shaped like a potato, but instead of a brown surface, it will be translucent and lit from the inside.
IHFA is using the raising of this “GlowTato” as its final push for Avenues for Hope, which started Dec. 8.
The agency’s fundraising arm, Home Partnership Foundation, will set up at 4:30 p.m. in Capitol Park on the corner of 6th and Bannock streets, IHFA spokeswoman Lorie O’Donley said Friday. The campaign accepts money from both individual and corporate donors.
Representatives of Home Partnership will be on site until about 7:30, O’Donley said.
As of noon Friday, Avenues for Hope had raised more than $275,000 in individual donations, plus another $200,000 from corporate sponsors. That already puts it ahead of last year’s campaign by $100,000.
People can donate $25 or more at www.avenuesforhope.org. Online donors can direct gifts to any of the 44 participating nonprofits or to a shared gift pool to be divided among all participants. Additionally, a text-to-give donation option is available to support the cause. Donors can give $10 by texting “HOUSING” to 50555.
Avenues for Hope over the years
Since its 2011 debut, more people and organizations have given more money each year to Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge.
Source: Home Partnership Foundation
