Winter maintenance begins on parts of the Boise River

Trees and debris will be removed from the Boise River at selected locations as part of Boise River Flood Control District No. 10’s annual winter river maintenance project beginning this month.
The district will work from December to March between the Western Idaho Fairgrounds and Interstate 84 near Caldwell.
Debris removal is aimed at preventing river flow restrictions and flooding during high water seasons.
The work is done under permits from the U.S. Corps of Engineers and the Idaho Department of Water Resources and a memorandum of understanding from the Department of Environmental Quality.
