2016 Idaho Statesman photos of the year: Joe Jaszewski

A human-caused wildfire in June torched at least 2,500 acres, threatened dozens of homes and blackened the Table Rock cross, the well-known Foothills landmark. One home was destroyed and Taylor Kemp, 19, was cited for allegedly starting the blaze.
Joe Jaszewski
jjaszewski@idahostatesman.com
Residents watch as a wildfire fire burns in the Boise Foothills near Table Rock on June 30. The human-caused blaze torched at least 2,500 acres and destroyed one home.
Joe Jaszewski
jjaszewski@idahostatesman.com
One-time presidential candidate Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas greets supporters after speaking at a rally at Boise State University on March 5.
Joe Jaszewski
jjaszewski@idahostatesman.com
Boise State defensive tackle Elliot Hoyte celebrates a third-down stop in a 21-10 victory against Utah State at Albertsons Stadium on Oct. 1.
Joe Jaszewski
jjaszewski@idahostatesman.com
Former Republican candidate for president Sen. Marco Rubio signs autographs after speaking at a rally in Boise on March 6.
Joe Jaszewski
jjaszewski@idahostatesman.com
University of Wyoming players celebrate a safety late in the game against Boise State at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo. The Cowboys stunned the Broncos 30-28.
Joe Jaszewski
jjaszewski@idahostatesman.com
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders revved up thousands of Boise supporters March 21 during a campaign rally at Boise State University. “You know, I thought I walked into the wrong state,” Sanders joked. “I was told Idaho was a conservative state.”
Joe Jaszewski
jjaszewski@idahostatesman.com
Boise State wide receiver Thomas Sperbeck prevents an interception by UNLV defensive back Kenny Keys in the Broncos’ 42-25 victory at Albertsons Stadium on Nov. 18.
Joe Jaszewski
jjaszewski@idahostatesman.com
Bishop Kelly High’s Vince Sengelmann makes a first-half catch against Skyline in the 4A state championship football game at Albertsons Stadium on Nov. 19. Skyline beat the three-time defending champions 50-49.
Joe Jaszewski
jjaszewski@idahostatesman.com