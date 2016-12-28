Horseshoe Bend bridge replacement expected to begin in fall 2017

Replacement of the 82-year-old bridge spanning the Payette River on Idaho 55 at the southern entrance to Horseshoe Bend is scheduled to begin in fall of 2017, the Idaho Department of Transportation says.
A public meeting on the project is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Jan. 5 at Horseshoe Bend City Hall, 112 Ada Street, Horseshoe Bend, where transportation officials will answer questions.
The existing bridge, built in 1934, doesn’t meet standards for load requirements. The new bridge will improve safety for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists.
While the bridge is under construction, one lane in each direction will remain open for travelers.
Half the bridge will be constructed during winter months. Then traffic will be routed onto those lanes and the old bridge demolished.
Construction is expected to take 10 to 12 months.
Public comment is being taken through Jan. 26. Comments can be e-mailed to adam.rush@itd.idaho.gov, mailed to Idaho Transportation Department, Attn: Adam Rush, 3311 W. State Street, Boise, ID 83705, or faxed to (208) 334-8563.
