Done with holiday cheer? Here’s how to dispose of Christmas trees

Gifts have all been unwrapped, stockings unpacked and Christmas dinner devoured. So how much longer is that Christmas tree supposed to stay inside, dropping needles all over the living room floor?
Good news: There are plenty of options in the Treasure Valley to dispose of your festive foliage as the season unwinds.
In Boise, Meridian, Garden City and Mountain Home, you can recycle your tree by curbside collection from Jan. 2 to Jan. 6, though there are some guidelines, according to Republic Services waste disposal.
The tree cannot have any ornaments, tinsel or lights still attached, and it must be detached from the tree stand. If your tree is more than 4 feet, it must be cut into 4-foot lengths or shorter, with branches bundled. The bundles should weigh less than 60 pounds.
Set out the tree bundles for curbside pickup on your normal trash day. Sorry, no flocked trees or wreaths allowed, according to the city of Boise's website.
For Nampa residents, consider dropping off your tree at Kohlerlawn Cemetary, 76 6th St. North, between Dec. 27 and Jan. 13. The drop-off location will operate Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Those trees must be free of any objects, as they’ll be mulched for use on city walking paths and tree wells, according to a city of Nampa press release.
In Caldwell, the city's forestry department offers Christmas tree chipping through Jan. 16. Drop off undecorated trees at the U.S. West gravel parking lot on 21st and Arthur, according to the city’s website.
According to the city of Boise, the Ada County Landfill, 10300 N. Seaman’s Gulch Road, will also accept trees free until Jan. 14.
Nicole Blanchard: 208-377-6410, @NMBlanchard
