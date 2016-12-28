Lucky Peak Dam Road temporarily closed for snow removal

Lucky Peak Dam Road is temporarily closed until snow is removed, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which maintains the structure.
The Corps, in a press release, said several feet of snow are blocking the road across the dam, and it’s not clear when the road will be reopened. The road leads to several Corps recreation areas, including Turner Gulch, Barclay Bay, Lydle Gulch and Foote Park.
The road crosses Idaho 21, which leads north to Idaho City. That highway does not appear to be closed.
To learn more, call the Lucky Peak office at 208-343-0671.
