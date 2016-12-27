2016 Idaho Statesman photos of the year: Darin Oswald

The five-day Treefort music festival took over Downtown Boise in March.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
A human-caused wildfire in June torched at least 2,500 acres and threatened dozens of homes. One home was destroyed and Taylor Kemp, 19, was cited for allegedly starting the blaze.
Debbie Birch, a kidney patient, flinches briefly as a nurse draws her blood for testing during a regular appointment at the Davita Dialysis clinic in Nampa on March 4. Blue Cross of Idaho and other health insurance plans aren't covering dialysis centers for some of their health plans. A local patient ended up with a $117,000 bill last year because she didn't realize the clinic wasn't in network; switched to a different clinic, and got notice last month that the new clinic-and every other one in the state-is no longer in network.
An air tanker drops retardant near homes in the Avimor development north of Eagle on July 26.
Lynda Wolters of Boise gives her husband JR Wolters a big hug while they practice new dance steps at the annual High Desert Swing Dance Club workshop and membership drive on Jan. 16. “I told him before we got married a year ago that dancing was very important to me,” Lynda said. JR said he began lessons with the goal to be the best dance partner Lynda would ever have. The result? “He’s amazing,” Lynda beamed. “He kept his word. He’s the best dance partner ever.”
Myalia Carver looks back to see her kick get by goalkeeper Racquel Blassingame of Santa Clara (Calif.) Sporting Green. The second-half goal tied the Far West Regional soccer match on June 21 at Simplot Sports Complex in Boise. Eagle’s Indie Chicas Lime U-13 girls team won 2-1.
Dalton Rixen of Richardton, N.D., aboard Anchor Management, leaps out of the shoot on opening night of the Snake River Stampede on July 19 at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Eagle’s bench explodes the team clinchs a 69-68 overtime win against Hillcrest in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament on Feb. 18 at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Hannah Prather and Joshua Archibald, both of Boise, share a kiss in the middle of the crowd on the final day of Treefort Music Fest on March 27. The five-day festival featured more than 400 bands.
Bishop Kelly anchor Matt Dean celebrates winning the 4x400 relay in the 4A track and field state meet May 21 at Dona Larsen Park in Boise.
The Rollerdrome Rampage Speed Team, a Treausure Valley inline speed skating team, practices at Nampa’s RollerDrome on April 19.
Artist Lauren Kistner holds one of her illustrations at her home studio in Boise. Kistner said creating a sustainable business selling her art has been an experience-building journey “and something not taught in art school.”
The brother of a person trapped in a submerged car watches as a rescue team secures the vehicle and works to free the victim in the Ridenbaugh Canal on Allumbaugh Street in Boise on June 10. The male victim was given CPR and taken to a nearby hospital.
Em Whitwell, 14, of Boise joins a throng of people at the annual PrideFest rally and parade on June 18 in Downtown Boise.
The Boise Nationals’ Quentin Anderson, right, and John Spurling of Idaho Rush Premier fight for a header during the U-19 boys championship match at the Idaho State Cup soccer tournament at the Simplot Sports Complex on May 30. The Boise Nationals won 4-2.
Boise first responders attempt to reach a person trapped in a car that landed upside down in the Ridenbaugh Canal near Allumbaugh Street and Franklin Road on June 10.
Caitlyn Terhune, 10, holds an L-shaped cluster of ballons. She was one of thousands of supporters at the Idaho Capitol in Boise for the annual PrideFest rally and parade June 18.
The Snake River Stampeders, clad in electic lights, perform their horseback drill on opening night of the Snake River Stampede on July 19 at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Fire crews from multiple agencies take a defensive approach to fighting a fire that gutted the Simplot water treatment office on Wagner Road in Caldwell on Aug. 12.
More than 200 members of the Idaho Air National Guard returned to Boise’s Gowen Field on Oct. 23. Members of the 124th Fighter Wing — A-10 pilots and support staff — had been stationed in Turkey for six months to support ground troops as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.
Aces Saloon in Council has sold all 80 of its “Justice for Jack” shirts and it plans to order more, said bartender Cyndi Hulin. Divisions persisted in Adams County a year after two sheriff’s deputies shot and killed Council rancher Jack Yantis, and wound up facing no charges.
Boise State safety Dylan Sumner-Gardner intercepts a pass intended for San Jose State wide receiver Tim Crawley in the first quarter on Nov. 4 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise. Sumner-Gardner is no longer with the Broncos.
Members of a Boise Police Special Operations Unit help secure an Irving Street neighborhood in Boise on Nov. 11. Fugitive Marco Romero shot two officers and a dog before dying in the confrontation.
Cheerleaders perform before a season-opening football game between Mountain View and Eagle on Aug. 26 in Meridian. Mountan View went on to win the 5A state title.
Sitting in Nigel’s bedroom, Mark Youngberg and his wife Sharon recount the events that lead to the 30-year-old’s death last spring. The room has gone unchanged since April when Nigel’s bouts with schizophrenia and paranoia became critical and he jumped out of a second-story window wearing only a robe. He was confronted by Gem County sheriff’s deputies but fled farther into the mountains in the dark of night. His body was found 11 miles away near Montour 16 days later.
Boise State walks down a ramp on Cajun Field for the football season opener at Louisiana-Lafayette on Sept. 3.
“Yes! Yes! Yes!” said Amanda Khampha, 25, after seeing late New Hampshire results in favor of Hillary Clinton, a glimmer of hope in a sea of red Trump votes. Khampha lived in New Hampshire for two years and watched the election develop there before returning to Boise. She joined Idaho Democrats for an election night party on Nov. 8 at The Grove Hotel in Downtown Boise.
Boise State wide receiver Cedrick Wilson dives for a pass with Air Force defensive back Weston Steelhammer in the final game of the college football regular season on Nov. 25 in Colorado Springs.
Ronald Brough of Boise sits with a day’s haul, including the office chair, at the Main Auction on Aug. 13. He had his eye on a collection of dolls “and like most people” paid pennies on the dollar for the lot.
Boise State tight end Jake Knight leads the Broncos onto the blue turf at Albertsons Stadium for the home opener against Washington State on Sept. 10.
Spike, a bearded dragon, is one of the bright stars of Reptile Adventures, where hands-on reptile education is the goal.
Boise State takes New Mexico in a Mountain West football game on Oct. 7 in Albuquerque, N.M.
Idaho’s three-time Olympic gold medal winner Kristin Armstrong receives a warm welcome from hundreds of fans at the Boise Airport as she returns home from the Olympic Games in Rio on Aug. 15.
David Peebles of Redmond, Ore. tries to stay aboard Yee Yee in the bareback event at the Caldwell Night Rodeo on Aug. 19.
Centennial senior Sasha DeVille heads the ball against Boise’s Madison Roache during the Patriots’ 1-0 win in the 5A District Three girls soccer championship match Oct. 12.
In April, teenager Talon Owens decided to commit suicide. He snuck out of his bedroom around midnight and jogged down to the parking garage at 9th and Front streets. I stood at the edge on the eighth floor, looking at the city, planning to jump. That’s when a woman - whom he’d never met before - jumped from the third floor in her own suicide attempt. An officer found Talon and called his mother. He went home. Today, he’s got a new lease on life.
More than 200 members of the Idaho Air National Guard were welcomed home late Sunday night Oct. 23, 2016 at Gowen Field in Boise. The 124th Fighter Wing was stationed at Incirlik Air Base in Turkey for six months in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.
Boise State linebacker Ben Weaver tackles San Jose State quarterback Kenny Potter in the third quarter Nov. 4 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
