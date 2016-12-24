Mountain Home woman killed in crash on I-84 near Hammett

A Mountain Home woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near Hammett on Saturday morning, according to an Idaho State Police press release.
Agnes Silkett, 67, was westbound on I-84 around 7:30 a.m. near milepost 112 when her vehicle, a 2009 Kia Spectra, left the roadway, traveled through the median and entered the eastbound lanes of the interstate. Silkett’s vehicle struck a commercial vehicle driven by 48-year-old Anthony Crivello, of Gresham, Ore.
Silkett’s vehicle ended up in the median, while Crivello’s came to a stop on the road’s right shoulder. Silkett died of injuries at the scene.
ISP said both Silkett and Crivello were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, which is still under investigation.
