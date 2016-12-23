Local

December 23, 2016 11:39 PM

What’s open and closed for Christmas in Treasure Valley

Because Christmas Day is Sunday, Monday will be observed as the federal holiday. Some businesses and stores may be closed Monday; please call ahead. The following are the closures we know of.

▪  Schools, colleges and universities are closed Monday.

▪  All city, county, state and federal offices will be closed Monday.

▪  All local libraries are closed.

▪  Allied Waste in Ada and Canyon counties, Sanitary Services in Meridian, J & M Sanitation Service in Kuna and Benjamin’s Rural Disposal in rural Canyon County will run their normal schedule on Monday.

▪  ValleyRide city buses will not run Sunday or Monday.

▪  Post offices will be closed, and no mail, except express mail, will be delivered.

▪  All state liquor stores and contract stores will be closed on Sunday, but will operate normal hours on Monday.

▪  All banks are closed.

▪  Bogus Basin is open.

▪  Supermarkets may be closed or hours may vary.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Final construction phase for Inn @ 500

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos